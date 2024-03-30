11-run sixth pushes Tigers past Falcons 14-10

BETHEL — An 11-run sixth inning gave Bethel-Tate a 14-10 win over Clinton-Massie Friday in a non-league softball game.
“We were in control until the sixth,” CM coach Brandon Lewis said. “We had too many walks and then we had a couple of errors in the inning that really opened it up.”
Stormie Stroud, the third and final pitcher for the Falcons, “did a nice job of coming in to finally close out the (sixth) inning but unfortunately it’s hard to overcome an 11-run inning.”
Emma Crombie had four hits, scored three runs and drove in three runs. Karley Goodin had three hits for Clinton-Massie.
The Falcons are 1-3. The Tigers are 2-0.
SUMMARY
March 29, 2024
@Bethel-Tate High School
Tigers 14, Falcons 10
CM^3^3^1^0^3^0^0^^10
BT^3^0^0^0^0^11^x^^14
(10) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) Penewit 3-0-0-0 Haley 2-0-0-0 Crombie 4-3-4-3 Doyle 4-2-1-0 Davis 4-0-1-1 Goodin 5-2-3-2 O. Ward 2-0-0-0 Sandlin 4-0-2-1 Green 4-1-2-0 M. Ward 3-1-1-0 Chavez 1-1-1-0 Courson 0-0-0-0
2B: CM-Crombie 2, Goodin 2, Chavez
HBP: CM-O. Ward
PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so
Courson^5^6^5^5^4^2
Davis (L)^0.0^3^8^6^3^0^
Stroud^2^4^1^1^0^0