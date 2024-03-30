Applegate, Martin power Hurricane to 9-1 win over Astros

WILMINGTON — Allie Martin and Jaydin both homered and combined for seven runs batted in as Wilmington went to 3-0 Friday with a 9-1 win over East Clinton.
Lauren Diels struck out nine in the circle for the Hurricane, surrendering just two hits and no earned runs.
Martin homered in the second and Applegate homered in the fifth as WHS dominated from the start.
SUMMARY
March 29, 2024
@Wilmington High School
Hurricane 9 Astros 1
EC^0^0^0^1^0^0^0^^1
W^0^2^2^0^3^2^x^^9
(1) EAST CLINTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Dotson 1-0-0-0 Lopez 3-1-0-0 Beiting 2-0-0-0 Scott 3-0-0-0 Reed 3-0-1-0 Barton 3-0-1-0 Hiles 2-0-0-0 Reynolds 3-0-0-0 Hedley 3-0-0-0 Tate 0-0-0-0
(9) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Trentman 4-1-0-0 Kretchek 4-1-1-0 Blackburn 4-1-2-2 Diels 3-2-1-0 Martin 3-2-2-4 Applegate 3-1-3-3 Dorsch 3-0-0-0 Murdock 3-0-0-0 Riley 2-1-1-0
2B: EC-Reed; W-Kretchek, Diels, Riley
HR: W-Martin, Applegate
PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so
East Clinton
Scott (L)
Wilmington
Diels (W)^7^2^1^0^4^9