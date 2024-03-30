Applegate, Martin power Hurricane to 9-1 win over Astros

Wilmington’s Jaydin Applegate homered and drove in three runs Friday against East Clinton (Elizabeth Clark Photo) East Clinton’s Abigail Reynolds against Wilmington Friday (Elizabeth Clark Photo) Wilmington’s Danni Riley leads off with East Clinton’s Anna Lopez on defense (Elizabeth Clark Photo) East Clinton’s Novalee Dotson makes a play on defense against Wilmington Friday (Elizabeth Clark Photo) Wilmington’s Makenna Dorsch at the plate against East Clinton Friday (Elizabeth Clark Photo) Wilmington’s Lauren Diels allowed two hits and struck out nine Friday against East Clinton (Elizabeth Clark Photo)

WILMINGTON — Allie Martin and Jaydin both homered and combined for seven runs batted in as Wilmington went to 3-0 Friday with a 9-1 win over East Clinton.

Lauren Diels struck out nine in the circle for the Hurricane, surrendering just two hits and no earned runs.

Martin homered in the second and Applegate homered in the fifth as WHS dominated from the start.

SUMMARY

March 29, 2024

@Wilmington High School

Hurricane 9 Astros 1

EC^0^0^0^1^0^0^0^^1

W^0^2^2^0^3^2^x^^9

(1) EAST CLINTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Dotson 1-0-0-0 Lopez 3-1-0-0 Beiting 2-0-0-0 Scott 3-0-0-0 Reed 3-0-1-0 Barton 3-0-1-0 Hiles 2-0-0-0 Reynolds 3-0-0-0 Hedley 3-0-0-0 Tate 0-0-0-0

(9) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Trentman 4-1-0-0 Kretchek 4-1-1-0 Blackburn 4-1-2-2 Diels 3-2-1-0 Martin 3-2-2-4 Applegate 3-1-3-3 Dorsch 3-0-0-0 Murdock 3-0-0-0 Riley 2-1-1-0

2B: EC-Reed; W-Kretchek, Diels, Riley

HR: W-Martin, Applegate

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

East Clinton

Scott (L)

Wilmington

Diels (W)^7^2^1^0^4^9