Heys, Duncan set WC records at WashU Distance Carnival

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Wilmington College men’s and women’s outdoor track & field teams opened their season the last two days at the WashU Distance Carnival, hosted by Washington University in St. Louis.

Seniors Simon Heys and Noah Tobin were in action for the men, while sophomore Faith Duncan represented the women’s team.

Heys and Duncan competed in the 5,000-meter run Friday night and both set new program records. Heys finished fourth in the event with a time of 14:06.07 to smash his own program record of 14:11.05 that he set last March. Heys was the top NCAA Division III performer, just edging out a pair of runners from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

Duncan finished sixth in the event with a time of 16:34.92. She bested the previous program record in the event by more than a minute. The previous record (17:40.55) was set by Jenna Parlette May 9, 2013. Duncan’s time was better than all but one Div. III runner, Caroline McMartin of Central College who finished third at 16:29.11.

Tobin completed the trio of Quakers competitors with an 11th place finish in his heat of the 3,000-meter steeplechase. He finished with a time of 9:40.20.