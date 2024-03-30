Stephens delivers walk-off win for Hurricane 4-3

WILMINGTON — Jake Stephen’s drilled a run-scoring bases loaded single giving the Wilmington baseball team a 4-3 win over county rival East Clinton Friday on the WHS baseball field.

The win was the first of the year for the Hurricane after losing its first two by identical 3-2 scores.

“It sure feels good to get a W,” said Hurricane head coach Brian Tolliver. “We have hurt ourselves with too many walks and errors but today we overcame a lot of adversity, came from behind twice and hopefully we can cut down the walks and errors in the future.”

East Clinton had a chance to go ahead in the top of the seventh but WHS reliever Talen Oberlin induced Landen Dunn to fly out to center field leaving the potential go ahead runners on base.

Brayden Black was safe on an error at short to open the last of the seventh and Bryson Platt was hit by a pitch. The runners moved up on a wild pitch.

After Josh Tolliver was intentionally walked to load the bases, the stage was set for Stephens, who delivered the game winner in walk-off fashion with a clean base-hit up the middle.

Wilmington will face Clinton-Massie on Monday, while the Astros travel to Ripley also on Monday.

SUMMARY

March 29, 2024

@Wilmington High School

Hurricane 4, Astros 3

EC^0^0^0^1^2^0^0^^3-2-1

W^0^0^0^2^0^1^1^^4-6-1

(3) EAST CLINTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Huff 3-0-0-0 Lilly 3-1-1-0 Warner 3-1-1-0 Day 2-0-0-0 Rider 4-0-0-0 Spurlock 0-0-0-0 Kimmey 1-1-0-0 Dunn 4-0-0-0 Henry 2-0-0-0 Runk 2-0-0-0 TOTALS 24-3-2-0

(4) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Walls 2-0-0-0 Platt 1-0-1-0 J. Tolliver 2-0-0-0 Stephens 4-1-2-1 Massie 2-2-1-1 Phillips 1-0-0-0 Oberlin 1-0-0-0 Fickert 3-0-0-0 B. Tolliver 3-0-2-0 Oglesby 3-0-0-0 Black 3-1-0-0

2B: W-Massie, B. Tolliver, Stephens

SB: W-Black, Massie

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

EAST CLINTON

Warner^4.2^4^2^2^2^6

Huff (L)^1.1^2^2^0^3^0

WILMINGTON

Phillips^4.1^1^3^3^8^7

Oberlin (W)^2.2^1^0^0^2^2