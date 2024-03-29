EC boys, girls both second in Lynchburg quad

Kaylyn Deaton Zimri Mahanes, Aiden Walker, Max Gulley, Barrett Beam

LYNCHBURG — East Clinton was the runnerup in both the boys and girls track and field meets Thursday at Lynchburg-Clay High School.

In the boys meet, Whiteoak was first with 94 followed by East Clinton 58, West Union 41, Lynchburg-Clay 35.

Jacob George was the 400-meter race winner while Max Gulley won the discus competition.

In the girls meet, Lynchburg-Clay was first with 73 followed by East Clinton 63, West Union 51, Whiteoak 38.

Kaylyn Deaton won the 3,200-meter run and the 1,600-meter run while teaming with Grace Wiseman, Emily Arnold and Molly Seabaugh to win the 4×800-meter relay.

Wiseman was first in the 800-meter run while Sahara Tate won the shot put. Keira Null was the top discus thrower on the day.

March 28, 2024

@Lynchburg-Clay High School

Boys

SHOT PUT: Max Gulley 37-11 2nd Place; Aiden Walker 34-7 3rd Place; Zimri Mahanes 32-1 5th Place

LONG JUMP: Kaiden Roth 17-8.5 2nd Place; Barrett Beam 15-6 4th Place

DISCUS: Max Gulley 107-2 1st Place; Barrett Beam 101-1 3rd Place; Aidan Walker 99-8 4th Place

4×800: 2nd Place Landen Kaun, Jackson Seabaugh, Luke Thompson, Colton Brockman

100 DASH: Sawyer Fooce 13.2 2nd Place

4×200: 2nd Place Sean Schweikert, Elyon Hackmann, Austin Kmatz, Swayer Fooce

1600 RUN: Dru Simmons 6:23 2nd Place

4×100: 2nd Place Barrett Beam, Aiden Walker, Max Gulley, Zimri Mahanes

400 DASH: Jacob George 56.0 1st Place

800 RUN: Luke Thompson 2:42 4th Place

200 DASH: Aiden McQueen 25.5 4th Place

3200 RUN: Dru Simmons 13:43 4th Place

4×400: 2nd Place Jacob George, Jackson Seabaugh, Landen Kaun, Kaiden Roth

Girls

SHOT PUT: Sahara Tate 26-3 1st place; Keira Null. 24-0.5 3rd place; Tysen Terrell 19-3 7th place

LONG JUMP: Sahara Tate 12-7 4th place; Kaylee Terrell 10-8 6th place; Taylynn Spurlock 10-6 7th place

DISCUS: Keira Null 83-4 1st place; Tysen Terrell 43-6 10th place

HIGH JUMP: Grace Wiseman 4-2 2nd place

4×800: 11:30 1st place Grace Wiseman, Kaylyn Deaton, Emily Arnold, Molly Seabaugh

100 HURDLES: Isabella Eckhardt 26.4 3rd place

100 DASH: Sahara Tate 14.8 3rd place

4×200: 2:12 3rd place

1600 RUN: Kaylyn Deaton 6:28 1st place

4×100: 1:02 3rd place

400 DASH: Carman Brown 1:20 2nd place

300 HURDLES: Isabella Eckhardt 1:13. 4th place

800 RUN: Grace Wiseman 2:46 1st place

3200 RUN: Kaylyn Deaton 13:34 1st place