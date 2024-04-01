10th ‘Drive to Succeed’ teen driving scholarship awarded

The Clinton County Health District is excited to share that the 10th “Drive to Succeed” teen driving scholarship has been awarded, according to a news release.

Scholarship applications are reviewed by a panel of Clinton County officials from education, law enforcement, public health, and private citizens. The “Drive to Succeed” program is an Ohio Traffic Safety Office (OTSO) grant funded program to help teens under the age of 18 complete driver training. Eligible students are determined by age, financial need, a recommendation letter, and essay submission.

Driver’s education scholarships are for in-person classwork and in-car training through select area driving schools (including D&D, The Driving School and Little Miami Driving Schools). There will be no scholarships for online driver’s training. Scholarships will be available as long as grant funding lasts.

For details on how to submit applications, visit the CCHD webpage at:

https://co.clinton.oh.us/departments/HealthDistrict/DrivetoSucceedGrantProgram .

Scholarship recipients will be required to provide two hours of service to their high school. Home-schooled Clinton County eligible students may complete alternative service proposals and recommendation letters with permission from the Clinton County Health District.

Email alternative proposals to the attention of the health commissioner at: [email protected]