Hurricane opens season with a 4-1 loss to Western Brown

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High School tennis opened its season Monday with a 4-1 loss to Western Brown.

Western Brown is 3-1 overall, 1-1 in the American Division.

“Western Brown is improved from last year,” WHS head coach Steve Reed said.

Trey Reed posted the lone win for the Hurricane at first singles.

“Trey looked comfortable at first singles,” coach Reed said.

The coach also noted the play of Mathias Supanz at second singles.

“The second singles match was the match of the day,” Reed said. “I was really proud at how hard Mathias fought in his first-ever tennis match against a more experienced player.”

Supanz lost in a tough battle 5-7, 7-6 (8-6), 5-10.

SUMMARY

April 1, 2024

@Wilmington High School

Western Brown 4, Wilmington 1

Singles

1-Trey Reed defeated Lachlan Ondre 6-0, 6-3

2-Mathias Supanz was def by Jackson Akre 5-7, 7-6 (8-6), 5-10

3-Brennen Zeigler was def by Haiden Jacbos 1-6, 0-6

Doubles

1-Toby Alsip, Stephen Adams were def by Luke Wylie, Isaiah Smith 2-6, 2-6

2-Cristian Perez, Hunter Holbert were def by Drake Lawrence, Brayden Vavilov 4-6, 0-6