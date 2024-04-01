Community Calendar

The following are upcoming events in Clinton County:

A.C.T. to host “Rough Sleepers” discussion

The Clinton County Alliance for Compassion and Truth (A.C.T.) will host a public book discussion of Tracy Kidder’s “Rough Sleepers,” the 2024 Clinton County Reads selection, at noon, April 3, in the Wilmington Public Library Kirk Room. A.C.T. Co-president Rachel Boyd, R.N., B.S.N., will facilitate the discussion. Participants are encouraged to bring a brown bag lunch.

Sabina Public Library to welcome Hope House director

The public is invited to hear Hope House director Katie Terrell speak on “Wilmington Hope House: 10 Years of Caring for Rough Sleepers in Clinton County,” at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, April 4, at the Sabina Pubic Library. The program is a Clinton County Reads 2024 event. The Sabina Public Library and its New Vienna branch are collecting needed supplies for Hope House.

Cowan Lake Youth Trout Fishing Event to be held

The Cowan Lake Youth Trout Fishing Event will be held on Saturday, April 6, starting at 8 a.m. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife will stock the Family Fishing Pond with rainbow trout. Everyone is encouraged to harvest the trout since they are cold-water fish and will not survive as the water begins to warm. A limited number of one-gallon zip lock bags with ice will be provided to transport your fish. Also, a limited number of bait and tackle will be provided for those that do not have their own. All fishing regulations apply to this event.

Community blood drive to be held

Be ready for April showers with the free Solvita umbrella when you register to donate at the Wilmington monthly community blood drive Wednesday, April 10 from noon until 6:30 p.m. at Clinton Memorial Hospital Regional Health System, 610 West Main St. Everyone who registers to donate with Solvita now through April 27 will receive the green and purple Solvita umbrella. Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Wilmington Public Library to host Robyn O’Dell

In conjunction with Clinton County Reads 2024, Robyn O’Dell, outreach coordinator for HealthSource Ohio, will speak at a public program, at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, April 11, at the Wilmington Public Library, on providing healthcare to underserved people in the community and how to obtain health insurance and other health-related needs.

Blanchester Booklovers to discuss “Rough Sleepers”

Blanchester Public Library’s Booklovers will meet at 7 p.m., Thursday, April 11, to discuss Tracy Kidder’s “Rough Sleepers,” the 2024 Clinton County Reads selection. The public is invited to attend.

Reverse Raffle & Dinner to benefit PAWS set

The Reverse Raffle and Dinner hosted by the Fraternal Order of Eagles to benefit PAWS will be held on Saturday, April 13 at 6 p.m. For $25 a ticket, you will receive dinner and one raffle ticket with the opportunity to win up to $2,500. Additional raffles, including a gorgeous quilt, baskets, 50/50 and more, will be held. Tickets are available at D&G’s Paws and Claws Snack Shack, the Wilmington News Journal and from Kathy Collins. Only $250 tickets are available, and sales are brisk.

Storyteller to keynote Clinton County Reads 2024 dinner

The 2024 Clinton County Reads dinner is set for Thursday, April 18 at 6:30 p.m., in the Wilmington Municipal Building Moyer Community Room. The menu is by chef Jen Purkey, and storyteller Nicole Ruttencutter, R.N., will deliver the keynote address, “Storytelling’s Connection to Healthcare.” Prepaid dinner reservations can be made at thekavahaus.com or by calling 937-763-4287 by April 15. Olde Town Tavern will host a pre-dinner social hour at 5 p.m.

Crossroads of Eden Book Club to discuss ‘Rough Sleepers’

The Sabina Public Library’s Crossroads of Eden Book Club will meet at 10:30 a.m., Friday, April 19, to discuss Tracy Kidder’s “Rough Sleepers,” the 2024 Clinton County Reads selection. The public is invited to participate.

Washington Twp. to host Clean Up Days

Washington Township is hosting Clean Up Days April 20 and April 21. The event is open to Washington Township residents of Clinton County. Dumpsters will be located at the township hall at 162 SR 350, East Cuba. Items not accepted: appliances, A/C, batteries, boats, hazardous waste, household trash, liquids, paint, refrigerators, and tires.