Courson, Doyle lead Falcons to 5-3 win over Hurricane

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Madi Courson outdueled Lauren Diels and Clinton-Massie defeated Wilmington 5-3 Monday in SBAAC American Division at CMHS.
The two teams are 1-1 in the American Division. The Hurricane is 3-1, the Falcons 2-3.
Courson retired the final seven batters. She allowed just three hits and walked three.
“Madi pitched seven strong innings and did a really nice job limiting walks and being in the zone,” CM coach Brandon Lewis said.
Sydney Doyle led the Massie offense with two hits, including a third inning homer, two runs scored and a stolen base.
“We collected some timely hits when we needed,” Lewis said, noting Laila Davis two-RBI and another by Brylie Green..
SUMMARY
April 1, 2024
@Clinton-Massie High School
Falcons 5, Hurricane 3
W^0^0^0^3^0^0^0^^3
CM^1^2^1^0^1^0^x^^5
(3) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Trentman 4-0-0-0 Kretchek 4-0-0-0 Blackburn 3-1-1-0 Diels 3-0-0-0 Martin 2-0-0-0 Applegate 1-1-0-0 Dorsch 3-1-1-2 Murdock 3-0-1-1 Riley 3-0-1-0
(5) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) Penewit 3-1-1-0 Crombie 3-0-1-0 Doyle 3-2-2-1 Davis 3-0-1-2 Goodin 3-0-0-0 O. Ward 3-1-1-0 Sandlin 3-1-1-0 Green 3-0-1-1 M. Ward 3-0-0-0
2B: W-Riley; CM-Doyle
HR: CM-Doyle
SB: CM-Doyle
PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so
Wilmington
Diels (L)^6^7^5^4^0^9
Clinton-Massie
Courson (W)^7^3^3^3^3^7