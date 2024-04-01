Courson, Doyle lead Falcons to 5-3 win over Hurricane Courson, Doyle lead Falcons to 5-3 win over Hurricane Courson, Doyle lead Falcons to 5-3 win over Hurricane Courson, Doyle lead Falcons to 5-3 win over Hurricane Courson, Doyle lead Falcons to 5-3 win over Hurricane Courson, Doyle lead Falcons to 5-3 win over Hurricane

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Madi Courson outdueled Lauren Diels and Clinton-Massie defeated Wilmington 5-3 Monday in SBAAC American Division at CMHS.

The two teams are 1-1 in the American Division. The Hurricane is 3-1, the Falcons 2-3.

Courson retired the final seven batters. She allowed just three hits and walked three.

“Madi pitched seven strong innings and did a really nice job limiting walks and being in the zone,” CM coach Brandon Lewis said.

Sydney Doyle led the Massie offense with two hits, including a third inning homer, two runs scored and a stolen base.

“We collected some timely hits when we needed,” Lewis said, noting Laila Davis two-RBI and another by Brylie Green..

SUMMARY

April 1, 2024

@Clinton-Massie High School

Falcons 5, Hurricane 3

W^0^0^0^3^0^0^0^^3

CM^1^2^1^0^1^0^x^^5

(3) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Trentman 4-0-0-0 Kretchek 4-0-0-0 Blackburn 3-1-1-0 Diels 3-0-0-0 Martin 2-0-0-0 Applegate 1-1-0-0 Dorsch 3-1-1-2 Murdock 3-0-1-1 Riley 3-0-1-0

(5) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) Penewit 3-1-1-0 Crombie 3-0-1-0 Doyle 3-2-2-1 Davis 3-0-1-2 Goodin 3-0-0-0 O. Ward 3-1-1-0 Sandlin 3-1-1-0 Green 3-0-1-1 M. Ward 3-0-0-0

2B: W-Riley; CM-Doyle

HR: CM-Doyle

SB: CM-Doyle

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Wilmington

Diels (L)^6^7^5^4^0^9

Clinton-Massie

Courson (W)^7^3^3^3^3^7