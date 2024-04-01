Wildcats roll over G-Men with 11-1 victory

BLANCHESTER — Austin Dick pitched a three-hitter and Blanchester beat Georgetown 11-1 Monday in SBAAC National Division baseball at Bott Field.

The game was originally scheduled to be played at Georgetown but was moved to Blanchester because of weather.

The Wildcats are 3-1, 2-0. The G-Men are 1-3, 0-3.

Dick struck out nine in pitching a complete game on 89 pitches.

The Wildcats had nine stolen bases and 11 hits — with Sammy Roush collecting three hits and three stolen bases to lead the way.

Dreyden Dees drove in three runs for Blanchester.

SUMMARY

April 1, 2024

@Bott Field, BHS

Wildcats 11, G-Men 1

G^0^0^0^0^1^0^^1-3-1

B^2^0^1^1^2^5^^11-11-0

(11) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Roush 3-2-3-1 Burress 0-1-0-0 Dees 3-2-2-3 Behymer 1-1-0-0 Sipple 3-0-1-2 Dick 2-0-1-0 Elston 3-1-0-0 Reynolds 2-1-1-1 Mueller 3-1-1-1 Sears 3-0-0-1 Wiley 3-1-2-0 Perkins 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 26-11-11-9

2B: B-Dick, Wiley, Reynolds, Roush

HR: B-Dees

SB: B-Roush 3, Elston 2, Dick, Burress, Mueller, Dees

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Blanchester

Dick (W)^6^3^1^1^3^9