English Club celebrates St. Patrick’s Day at March meeting

The March meeting of the Clinton County English Club was held Friday, March 1 in the McCoy’s large party room. Eighteen members and three guests were welcomed by hostesses Avonelle Williams, Nancy Williams and Thelma Ledford. Tables were adorned in Irish décor and special shamrock-shaped sugar cookies.

President Carolyn Horan called the meeting to order. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited and Sharon Breckel gave the blessing. The buffet luncheon of corned beef and cabbage with sides was enjoyed by all.

Birthdays celebrated were: January: Christy Johnson, Robyn Spragg. February: Beverly Drapalik. March: Nancy Bernard, Carolyn Horan, Judy Sargent, Nancy Williams.

Minutes of the last meeting in December were read and approved.

Treasurer’s Report: Balance of $ 123.

Sunshine Report: Joan Burge sent cards to members not able to attend.

No old business was reported. No new business was reported.

The program began by singing “When Irish Eyes are Smiling” and everyone received a penny for luck. The hostesses introduced their guests: Jane and Dick Lane, who provide the program. Members enjoyed a delightful and entertaining game of “Jeopardy” designed by Dick Lane. Nancy Williams was the emcee and prizes were given to winners.

The meeting was adjourned.

The next meeting will be Friday, April 5 in McCoy’s Small Party room with hostesses, Christy Johnson and Nancy Bernard.