Massie JV pitches 1-hitter, strikes out 15 in 12-5 win

WILMINGTON — Clinton-Massie pitchers allowed just one hit and struck out 15 Monday in the Falcons 12-5 win over Wilmington at the WHS diamond.
Logan Jenks struck out nine in 3.2 innings on the mound and collected two hits, two RBI and scored two runs on offense.
Jared Tackett had the only hit for the Hurricane.
SUMMARY
April 1, 2024
@Wilmington High School
Clinton-Massie 12, Wilmington 5
CM^0^0^2^0^0^3^7^^12-9-1
W^0^0^0^5^0^0^0^^5-1-1
(12) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) Gray 5-2-2-0 Kidd 3-2-1-1 Moore 4-0-1-2 Anderson 2-1-0-1 Clark 3-2-1-1 Jett 1-2-1-0 Hunter 1-09-0-0 Hanlon 3-0-0-0 Phipps 2-0-0-0 Dillon 2-1-1-2 Jenks 4-2-2-2 TOTALS 30-12-9-9
(5) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Gunn 2-1-0-0 Rice 1-0-0-0 Danku 1-1-0-0 Tackett 3-1-1-0 Skinner 1-0-0-0 Doyle 3-1-0-1 Anderson 3-1-0-1 Wheeler 2-0-0-0 Shaffer 2-0-0-0 Marriott 1-0-0-0 Plymire 2-0-0-0 Cioca 2-0-0-0 TOTALS 23-5-1-2
HBP: CM-Moore, Anderson; W-Danku, Doyle, Gunn
SB: CM-Gray, Anderson; W-Danku 2, Wheeler
PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so
Clinton-Massie
Jenks ^3.2^1^5^2^3^9
Jett (w)^3^0^0^0^1^5
Hunter^0.1^0^0^0^1^1
Wilmington
Tackett^5.2^5^5^3^6^5
Wheeler (l)^0.1^1^3^3^2^0
Plymire^1^3^4^4^2^0