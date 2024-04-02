Massie JV pitches 1-hitter, strikes out 15 in 12-5 win

WILMINGTON — Clinton-Massie pitchers allowed just one hit and struck out 15 Monday in the Falcons 12-5 win over Wilmington at the WHS diamond.

Logan Jenks struck out nine in 3.2 innings on the mound and collected two hits, two RBI and scored two runs on offense.

Jared Tackett had the only hit for the Hurricane.

SUMMARY

April 1, 2024

@Wilmington High School

Clinton-Massie 12, Wilmington 5

CM^0^0^2^0^0^3^7^^12-9-1

W^0^0^0^5^0^0^0^^5-1-1

(12) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) Gray 5-2-2-0 Kidd 3-2-1-1 Moore 4-0-1-2 Anderson 2-1-0-1 Clark 3-2-1-1 Jett 1-2-1-0 Hunter 1-09-0-0 Hanlon 3-0-0-0 Phipps 2-0-0-0 Dillon 2-1-1-2 Jenks 4-2-2-2 TOTALS 30-12-9-9

(5) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Gunn 2-1-0-0 Rice 1-0-0-0 Danku 1-1-0-0 Tackett 3-1-1-0 Skinner 1-0-0-0 Doyle 3-1-0-1 Anderson 3-1-0-1 Wheeler 2-0-0-0 Shaffer 2-0-0-0 Marriott 1-0-0-0 Plymire 2-0-0-0 Cioca 2-0-0-0 TOTALS 23-5-1-2

HBP: CM-Moore, Anderson; W-Danku, Doyle, Gunn

SB: CM-Gray, Anderson; W-Danku 2, Wheeler

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Clinton-Massie

Jenks ^3.2^1^5^2^3^9

Jett (w)^3^0^0^0^1^5

Hunter^0.1^0^0^0^1^1

Wilmington

Tackett^5.2^5^5^3^6^5

Wheeler (l)^0.1^1^3^3^2^0

Plymire^1^3^4^4^2^0