Stone Temple Pilots & Boyz II Men coming to the Ohio State Fair

COLUMBUS – Ohio State Fair officials have announced two more concerts in the 2024 Ohio State Fair Concert & Event Series, according to a news release. Four previous announcements were made on Jan. 19, Feb. 20, March 5, and March 19. Tuesday’s announcement, the fifth of six total announcements, includes early 2000s R&B favorite Boyz II Men with guest comedian Preacher Lawson, as well as famous alternative rock group Stone Temple Pilots with special guest Soul Asylum.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 5 at 10 a.m. Fans who sign up to receive Ohio State Fair enewsletters can get access to the Ohio State Fair presale starting this Wednesday, April 3 at 10 a.m., ending Thursday, April 4 at 11:59 p.m.

Each concert ticket purchased in advance includes admission to the Fair, giving concertgoers and Fair fans the opportunity to enjoy the food, rides, entertainment, agriculture, arts, and all other aspects of the Ohio State Fair before attending a show. All concerts take place in the indoor, air-conditioned WCOL Celeste Center. Tickets will be available for purchase at ticketmaster.com/OhioStateFair on the dates listed below.

The latest two shows announced in the 2024 Ohio State Fair Concert & Event Series are highlighted below:

KIDZ BOP Live 2024

Wednesday, July 24 at 6:30 p.m.

$32

Tickets on sale now

Alabama Roll on North America Tour presented by Kenworth with special guest Jade Eagleson

Thursday, July 25, 7 p.m.

$75, $65

Tickets on sale now

Stone Temple Pilots with special guest Soul Asylum

Friday, July 26, 7:30 p.m.

$47, $37

Tickets on sale Friday, April 5 at 10 a.m.

Boyz II Men with guest comedian Preacher Lawson

Saturday, July 27, 2024, 7 p.m.

$48, $38

Tickets on sale Friday, April 5 at 10 a.m.

La Zenda Norteña

Sunday, July 28, 7:30 p.m.

$20

Tickets on sale now

Lauren Daigle Kaleidoscope Nights Tour

Monday, July 29, at 7 p.m.

$68, $58

Tickets on sale now

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias

Wednesday, July 31, 2024, 7 p.m.

$65, $55

Tickets on sale now

Stephen Sanchez

Thursday, Aug. 1, at 7 p.m.

$50, $40

Tickets on sale now

Ohio Players and Midnight Star

Friday, Aug. 2, 7:30 p.m.

$33, $23

Tickets on sale now

The final announcement to complete the Ohio State Fair Concert & Event Series lineup will be released on Tuesday, April 16.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com/OhioStateFair. Concert tickets purchased before arriving at the fair include Fair admission.

Unless otherwise noted, there is a limit of eight tickets per person, per show on the first day of sale. Please note that Ticketmaster no longer offers retail outlets.

The Ohio Expo Center is proud to host the Ohio State Fair, according to the release. With big-name entertainment, educational activities, hundreds of exhibits and one of the largest junior livestock shows in the nation, the 2024 Ohio State Fair will run July 24 – Aug. 4. For more information, visit ohiostatefair.com, call 1-888-OHO-EXPO or 1-614-644-FAIR.