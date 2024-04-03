Severe weather averted locally Severe weather averted locally

While many areas were under severe weather alerts and tornado watches, Clinton County largely avoided the worst of the storms yesterday. Despite the potential for severe weather, there were no significant reports to the Clinton County Emergency Management Agency (EMA).

Thomas Breckel, EMA director, expressed relief, saying, “I am happy I don’t have more to report. We did dodge one last night. All the ingredients were there, and luckily it didn’t occur here.”

According to reports from the National Weather Service (NWS), a tornado watch was issued Tuesday at 3:51 p.m. for several places, including Blanchester, Bloomington, Clarksville, Cuba, Klocks Crossing, Lees Creek, Little Center, Lumberton, Macedonia, Midland, New Burlington, Ogden, Port William, Sabina, Silgo, Westboro, and Wilmington. Another tornado watch was issued at 8:21 p.m. for the same areas.

Brandon Peloquin, warning coordination meteorologist at Wilmington NWS, commented on Tuesday’s weather conditions, saying, “The ingredients did come together for some severe weather and flooding yesterday. There was a strong disturbance and cold front coming in from the west, and there was also wind shear in place which promoted some rotating storms. We are still evaluating damage reports today — and we do have one survey team looking at damage in Brown and Adams counties which may be tornadic.”

Residents are reminded to remain vigilant and prepared for future severe weather events, as conditions can change rapidly. For further updates and information, residents are encouraged to check the US National Weather Service Wilmington OH Facebook page for real-time updates. Or visit its website at www.weather.gov.