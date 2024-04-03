Walsh named new pastor at Daystar First Church of God

The new pastor of Daystar First Church of God in Blanchester with his wife, Laurel, and son, Nolan. Submitted photo

Seth Walsh has been named the new pastor at Daystar First Church of God, located at 405 E. Center St. in Blanchester.

There will be an installation service on April 28 at 10:30 a.m. The public is welcomed to meet Walsh and his family.

Walsh was ordained in 2022 through the First Church of God — Anderson, Indiana. He has an inspiring testimony that includes former addiction and being victorious, according to a news release.

“Pray with us (Daystar congregation) that God strengthen Seth and his journey with ministry,” the release states.