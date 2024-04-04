Beam, George lead EC boys to 3rd place at Spartan Inv.

Kaylyn Deaton ran in the rain Wednesday at the Spartan Invitational in Waynesville. Jacob George ran this relay race in good weather Wednesday at the Spartan Invitational in Waynesville.

WAYNESVILLE — The East Clinton boys track and field team finished third Wednesday at the Spartan Invitational at Waynesville High School.

Waynesville won both the girls and boys meets with Miami Trace finishing second in both. The East Clinton girls were ninth overall.

Jacob George won the 400-meter dash in 56.45 seconds while Barrett Beam was the top discus thrower with a toss of 109-0.

Landen Kaun was sixth in the 400 (58.67) and Max Gulley was runnerup in the discus (102-3).

Jackson Seabaugh was fourth in the 1,600-meter run (5:20.93) and the 4×100-meter relay was eighth in 55.34.

The 4×200-meter relay was third in 1:45.04 and the 4×800 quartet placed fourth in 10:14.97.

Aiden McQueen and Kaiden Roth tied for eighth in the high jump, both clearing 5-0. Gulley was third in the shot put (36-1) and Aiden Walker was sixth (34-0).

For the girls, the 4×800-meter relay team finished third in a time of 11:31.48. Molly Seabaugh was fourth in the 1,600-meter run in 6:07.81 Kaylyn Deaton was eighth in 6:16.16.

Keira Null placed sixth overall in the discus with a throw of 72-5.