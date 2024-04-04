Bits and pieces from 1886

The article for this month was gleaned from The Wilmington Journal January 1886 to September 1886. Please remember the words used are directly from the newspaper of the day and may sometimes have terms/language not used presently.

Jap Hussey of New Vienna invented an ash pan for railroad locomotives. John Skitters runs a saloon in Clarksville. On January 27, 1886 Edward Deniston died. He is in the Friends church yard in Clarksville. A. Hetterseimer, a saloon keeper in Blanchester, was charged with striking W. R. Rilea, the Marshal, on the head with a cane on May 22, 1886.

Miss Sattie Thompson has completed fifteen months of teaching at Dutch School. She has been rehired for the next session. Henry Brown and family will soon be moving to Butler County, Kansas. It has been reported that Will Terrell, son of John Terrell, has died of smallpox in Texas. W. H. Lytle, formerly of Melvin, now runs a blacksmith shop at South Charleston.

There will be a grand fox drive in the Northwest part of the county on Saturday. No guns or dogs allowed.

Mrs. Rebecca Walker, age 78, died February 28, 1886. She was the wife of William Walker and the mother of L. J. Walker. She was raised near Dover Meeting House and was buried in Wilmington. Nancy A. Charlton, died suddenly March 9, 1886 of heart disease. She leaves a husband and six boys. She is buried at Second Creek Cemetery. Thomas Townsend died March 15, 1886 as a result of an accident of his hack. He carried mail and passengers between New Vienna and Wilmington. He is buried in New Vienna.

A family reunion was held March 12, 1886 at the home of Lewis Hunt who lives near Bloomington. It was a special celebration for John Bentley, brother of Mrs. Hunt and Wm. Bentley of Wilmington. John was raised here but moved to Illinois thirty years ago. John is 86 years old and in failing health. Those attending the reunion were Milton J. Hunt and family, Barton Hunt and family, H. H. Hunt and wife, and John Bentley (nephew of John Bentley). J. H. Hunt was unable to attend.

Nathaniel Powless of Reeseville and Lizzie Pope of Bloomington were married March 24, 1886. Miss Pope is the daughter of John Pope.

Joseph Butterfield died at his home in Edwards County, Kansas. He had been raised in Clinton County. After he returned from the war he married Eliza J. McVay of Clinton County. He died of tuberculosis and leaves a wife and nine children.

Miss Carrie Johnson is engaged in silkworm culture, having over 5,000 worms. Mrs. T. J. Winfield hatched and raised 3,500 silkworms. Robert Showalter has started to build a blacksmith shop at Sabina. A. R. G. Guy, former Superintendent of colored schools here, has been selected Deputy Grand High Priest of the Grand Chapter of Colored Royal Arch Masons of the State of Ohio.

Will Starbuck is back from Oregon where he taught. Miss Rosa Jones will teach at Sharps School House. Miss Lizzie Richey will teach at Union School. Miss Luella Sewell will teach at Harveysburg.

Hog cholera is raging in the vicinity of Second Creek. Some farmers are losing their entire crop of fattening hogs. The W. C. T. U. will hold a convention in the M. E. Church in Bloomington August 17th beginning at 9:30 A.M. Mrs. Will. Sturgeon is on the sick list.

Another starlight hop took place Saturday evening in Clarksville. It was held in the Bogan’s orchard on the hill-top. Those who attended report a nice, quiet time – only one little fight. Dan Kelley and family left Clarksville to make their home in Darke County.