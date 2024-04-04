Drive-thru food pantry set for April 11 in Blanchester

BLANCHESTER — The local mobile food pantry will be a drive-thru food pantry until further notice, according to a news release. Those participating are asked to remain in their vehicles and have space available in their trunks for groceries.

On Thursday, April 11, the Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio Food for All Mobile Pantry will be at Blanchester Church of Christ, 911 Cherry St.

The Food for All Mobile Pantry is open to all community residents who qualify under the TEFAP eligibility guidelines. The guidelines require the household income to be less than 200% the federal poverty line. Food will be distributed from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Please bring a photo ID and a recent dated piece of mail with your current address. Any questions, or if you wish to volunteer, please contact April Hoak at 513-672-3720. This event is sponsored by Catholic Charities of Southwestern Ohio, local churches, the Free Store Foodbank and community volunteers.

Volunteers are always welcome.