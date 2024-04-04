Pork Pride 4-H club holds meeting

Leah Chesney with her Squishmallows named Sally and Kiki at the March 24 Pork Pride 4-H meeting. Submitted photos Donaven Dalton with his deer skull he found.

The Pork Pride 4-H Club met at Cuba Friends Church on Sunday, March 24. There were 26 in attendance.

President Stanley Chesney called the meeting to order at 6:07 p.m. Luke Robinson led us in the Pledge of Allegiance and the 4-H Pledge.

Shelby Robinson gave the secretary’s report. Isaac Chesney gave the treasurer’s report. We then discussed the shirt orders and QA days. The fair theme is “Welcome to the Jungle” this year. Then we talked about “A Day In The Ring.”

Our fundraiser update was given. We might not be able to mulch this year. We might just turn the mulch instead of getting new material. We will do skillathon activities instead and a break out for FCS kids next meeting.

We had two demonstrations at this meeting. Donaven Dalton did a demonstration on his deer skull that he found by his creek. It is the first ever one that he has found. The deer has an antler going down its face. It died while the felt was coming off so remnants of it were left making it unique. Donaven thinks it was either hit or killed by a car. He is going to hydro-dip it and mount it.

Then, Leah Chesney did a demonstration on her two squishmallows, a seal and a cat that are named Sally and Kiki. She got them as presents from her friends. These are her favorites out of the ones she has. Both did a wonderful job on their demonstrations.

The next meeting will be on Sunday, April 7 at 6 p.m. Gregory Artherman will do the Pledge of Allegiance; Issac Chesney will do the 4-H Pledge; and Luke Robinson will provide snacks.

The meeting adjourned at 6:32 p.m. The group then enjoyed the wonderful snacks provided by the Chesney family.