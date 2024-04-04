Local public meetings

The following are upcoming public meetings in Clinton County:

Board of Health to meet

The Clinton County Board of Health will be meeting for the regular meeting on April 22 at 11 a.m. in the Clinton County Annex Community Room.

Clinton Co. Republican Women’s Club meeting rescheduled

The Clinton County Republican Women’s Club’s April 8 meeting is cancelled due to the solar eclipse day. The club will meet on Monday, May 13 at 7 p.m. in the Moyer Room of the Wilmington Municipal Court.

Board of Health to hold regular meeting

The Clinton County Board of Health will be meeting for the regular meeting on Tuesday, May 28 at 11 a.m. in the Clinton County Annex Community Room.

Board of Health to meet

The Clinton County Board of Health will be meeting for the regular meeting on June 24 at 11 a.m. in the Clinton County Annex Community Room.