A few days ago, while in a local big box store, I witnessed something not seen here often enough. Behind the counter worked a lady from Australia assisting three men from Mexico. The Aussie woman and the Mexicans spoke English with a slight accent but were clearly understood.

The three men were contractors filling a large, complicated order. Their pushcart was stacked high with assorted items. The lady took her time and asked pointed questions to assure they got exactly what they wanted. She successfully completed their order in due time.

Where but in America could you see Mexicans ordering supplies from an Aussie? How and why each of the people involved made it to Wilmington would be an interesting story in itself. Proving once again that America is already great!

Don Spurling

Wilmington, Ohio