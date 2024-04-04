Muskingum rolls over Wilmington in OAC lacrosse 27-0

WILMINGTON, Ohio — The Wilmington College men’s lacrosse team was unable to score in Wednesday night’s 27-0 loss to Muskingum University.

Sophomore Nick Roca led the Quakers in shots taken with four, as the team took 11 shots total with five on goal. Elijah Loux and Colin McLaughlin each had four ground balls to lead the Quakers.

McLauglin and Ben Parke both had two caused turnovers in the game. Cody Everly made 13 saves in goal during the first half for Wilmington. Cody Malhiet won nine faceoffs for the Quakers.

Wilmington is 4-7 overall and 0-3 in the Ohio Athletic Conference. The Quakers host John Carroll 1 p.m. Saturday.