Wilmington overwhelms Winton Woods at Alumni Field 16-3

Wilmington overwhelmed Winton Woods 16-3 Wednesday night in lacrosse action at Alumni Field.

Colin Wood led the Hurricane offense with four goals but there was plenty of firepower in this one. Jon Custis had three goals while Jelani Hunter and Michael Streety had two goals each.

Just Scarberry, Austin Brooks, Patrick Tucker, Eli Payne and Cooper Short also scored for Wilmington.

Assists were credited to Woods (three), Streety (two), Custis (one) and Hunter (one).

“Goalie Logan Fugate led the defense with some big saves,” coach Adam Shultz said. “Malachi Cumberland stepped up by shutting down the Warriors’ best offensive player. Offensively Wood had an exceptional game with his shot selection and distribution.”

Wilmington moves to 2-1 on the season. The Hurricane travels to Madeira for its next match 7 p.m. Saturday.