Woods ties UF record with 7th career win in record-breaking fashion

LACONIA, Ind. — Gabby Woods set a Findlay University scoring record Tuesday at the Findianapolis Intercollegiate tournament at Chariot Run Golf Club.

Woods won the three-day, 54-hole event as the Oilers, ranked No. 4 in the nation, won the seven-team tournament Tuesday afternoon by 16 strokes.

“I felt really good about my game leading into the week,” said Woods, according to the team website. “I really just took it one shot at a time, knowing that I could capitalize with the course layout. A few holes set me back but I didn’t let it get to me, knowing there were more opportunities out there.”

The inclement conditions caused the tournament to go through several delays.

“I knew the weather was going to be a challenge so I just made sure I had a positive, steady mindset,” Woods said. “The win was great and having my family there made it even more special. I knew my time was coming, I just had to stay patient and trust my abilities.”

Woods had rounds of 69, 71, 68 and topped the field by six shots. Her 54-hole total of 208 breaks the previous record which was set by Jill Schmitmeyer at the LeeAnn Noble Memorial in 2021. The win is the seventh of Woods’ career which ties the record for wins by a UF women’s golfer in the NCAA era. This is Woods’ first win since she won the NCAA Division II East Regional last season.

As a team, this is the fourth win of the season for Findlay, adding to their wins at the UIndy Invitational, the DBU Classic, and the Findlay Spring Invite.

”I thought we played well as a team this week,” Woods said. “For the tough conditions we had to endure, especially the stopping and starting with the weather delays, we had a great mindset. That is what makes us who we are.”

Woods and the Oilers head to Homer, Ga. April 8-9 for the North Georgia Bracket Challenge at Chimney Oaks Golf Club.

“I firmly believe in our team to do the same thing next week while continuing to get better,” Woods said. “As that is our goal everyday, we see it adding up each week. I am excited to see what the rest of the spring has in store.”