Jellison to speak about new Clinton Co. radio station

WILMINGTON — Paul Jellison, general chairman of WIOH (the new FM radio station coming to Clinton County), will be the featured speaker at 9 a.m. Monday, April 8 at the 3M Men’s Club, which meets at the Ohio Living Cape May Campus Center.

Jellison is owner of Technical Media Services LLC, a media consulting company; retired director of engineering for iHeart Media; and regional vice president of engineering for Clear Channel Broadcasting. He was the chief engineer at WLW radio with oversight of 225 radio stations across the United States.

He is the technical vice president and former president of the Clinton County Amateur Radio Association, which is spearheading the drive to establish the non-profit radio station.

The 3M Club, which is open to the public, hosts speakers with various expertise on the two Mondays every month. Coffee and pastries are provided by Ohio Living Cape May.

For more information about the 3M Club, future speakers or to inquire about presenting or being added to its e-mailing list, contact Bill Martin at [email protected]. For more information about Ohio Living Cape May, go to www.ohioliving.org.