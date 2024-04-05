CCHD releases latest food inspections

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health District and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health District by calling 937-382-3829.

Townplace Suites by Marriott, 175 Holiday Dr., Wilmington

No paper towels in dispenser area of handwashing sink. Fill for convenience of drying hands. (Towels loaded at three-compartment sink’s dispenser). Found bar area dish machine not dispensing a measurable amount of sanitizer (Chloride). Ensure dispensing at 50-100 ppm. The person in charge hung a sign stating to use the back heat sanitizing washer for sanitation of bar dishware. Inspector found an unlabeled chemical spray bottle and soap stored near a food contact surface. Both corrected during inspection to prevent accidental chemical contamination. Notes from inspector: Waffle mix that is in the dispenser is discarded at the end of breakfast each day. Ensure night shift is not dumping drinks down the handwash sink at the bar area.

Dollar General #18948, 115 E Washington St., Sabina

The store does not have written procedures for vomiting and diarrhea events. A hanging thermometer is missing from two coolers nearest the corner. The person in charge informed the sanitarian of a possible theft issue and that more thermometers have been ordered. Hot water in both men’s and women’s bathrooms does not have adequate pressure; please have this fixed. The toilet has a hard time flushing. Please look into having this fixed. Found an item of squeezable baby food expired on 02/07/24. Notes: Please ensure to clean up the mop area and hang up mops, and clean up the area by the dumpster when possible. Please put up a sign for water fountains reading “Do not drink from water fountains,” or turn off the water to the fountains, or thoroughly clean before operating again. Ensure to replenish bleach for cleanup procedures.

Family Dollar, 640 Cherry st., Blanchester

The cleanup procedures needed for bodily fluid spills will be emailed to the facility. Hanging thermometers are missing from the milk cooler and deli meat cooler; please provide. A gap was observed beneath the exit door. Please place a covered receptacle in the restroom for feminine hygiene waste. The cover at the clean-out is broken; replace it with one that is whole to seal off. There is a small amount of mold at the top of the reach-in deli cooler; clean it. Malodor detected; call Roto-Rooter to check.

UDF #192, 127 S. Broadway St., Blanchester

Found items inside the handwash sink. The person in charge removed them so the sink could be used. Coach employees not to use the handwash sink for storage. Inspector found cold creamer at 30 degrees Fahrenheit and cream cheese packets at 57 degrees Fahrenheit. The person in charge is adjusting the dispenser for 41 degrees or lower and coaching employees not to overfill cold holders containing the butter and creamers. All items were removed from sale. The dispenser for the creamer is being adjusted to hold the proper temperature. Cleaning beneath the freezer drinks, drip trays are needed where there is product. Maintain all corrections.

Bright Acres Learning Academy, 912 Cherry St., Blanchester

No violations at this time. Hanging thermometer is slightly out of temperature. Suggested to the person in charge to purchase a new one.

Sabina Subway, 31 E., Washington St., Sabina

The facility is due for a standard inspection and a follow-up from earlier in March. The other inspector was unable to conduct the earlier inspection, and this inspector is not aware of it. If the director’s meeting occurred and workers did not know, the other inspector will share the report with the director and the previous instructor to determine what needs to be done regarding a meeting. There is no manager or food safety trained person associated with this facility. The person in charge is not aware of the reason no one is yet trained. This is a repeat violation. This requirement has been in the food code since March 1, 2017. All risk level three and four food services/operations must have a manager-level safety person who has supervisor responsibility in the facility. There is no verifiable way to determine if employees (employer) are aware of their responsibility to report foodborne illness to the health department. The inspector will email paperwork to the facility to correct this. A screw cap-lidded pop was found on the prep table. Place it in a cup with a straw and away from food areas to prevent contamination. Lids and utensils were found laying in a bin with food debris and water. Sauces in squeeze bottles were found not labeled with a date. Label and discard them on the seventh day. Chemicals were found stored among food contact surfaces on the prep table. The person in charge moved them away from food. Bakery items (pans) are only washed twice a week. Bakery pans and liners should be washed every evening. Employees were wearing hats. Long hair should be braided or otherwise restrained to prevent contaminating food. Boxes of single-use food containers were observed on the floor (in a box). Store them six inches off the floor to aid in cleaning. Broken lexan lids and pans were observed. Discard them since they are no longer cleanable. The inspector left a list of items needing more cleaning. Keys were found on prep tables; store them away from food contact surfaces. The wand of the three-compartment sink has been replaced. A plumbing permit is needed for this, unless already obtained. All violations must be corrected by April 23.

Engine House 2, 416 E Washington St., Sabina

Inspector unable to perform the follow-up on 3/12. Called to reschedule for March 26. All violations except the ceiling tile were corrected. Room for chemical and Christmas storage all cleaned and sanitized.

Wilmington Plaza Cinemas, 1276 Rombach Ave., Wilmington

All violations (4.8, 6.2, 4.5, 7.0, and 4.5) corrected.

Royalton Inn, 201 Carrie Dr., Wilmington

Small cooler temped at 43 degree Fahrenheit. Only keep milk in this cooler for two hours. Wipe counters of previous food crumbs, spills.

Shop & Go, 1089 Locust St., Wilmington.

Bathroom set up during re-inspection. Fixtures in the restrooms need cleaned. The person in charge stated the plumbing will be cleaned on Monday and finished by Thursday. And stated that no new items will be installed in the restroom. Please replace the stained ceiling tiles. Discussed that the license must be transferred from the old owner to the new owner with a letter from the old owner verifying use of the old license.

Murphy’s Farms Freezer Beef, 1675 Accommodation, Wilmington

No violations upon inspection.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 2816 Rombach Ave., Wilmington

A new license was purchased on March 15. An employee (grill cook) was not wearing a beard restraint. The manager had the employee put one on. The floors under the ‘to-go’ line were dirty, and the floor behind the prep table in the ‘to-go’ line was dirty. The floor behind the grill was also dirty. All floors must be kept clean to improve overall sanitation. The floor drain/sink under the prep sink is missing a cover, allowing food to get into the drain, causing buildup. The slicer needs more cleaning. The area surrounding the blade has an accumulation of debris. Kitchen utensils (in a large bin near the steamer) were found with handles facing all different directions. Handles should be facing in the same direction to prevent contamination. Boxes of single-use food contact surfaces were stored on the floor.

Wilmington Nursing and Rehab Center, 75 Hale St., Wilmington

Slicer needs more cleaning – area surrounding blade has accumulation of debris. Ensure wash of dishes in the three-compartment sink is at a minimum of 110 degrees Fahrenheit. Found kitchen utensils in a large bin near the steamer with handles facing all different directions. The handles should be facing in the same direction to help prevent contamination. Found boxes of single-use food contact surfaces stored on the floor; use a crate or other means to store them six inches off the floor to aid in cleaning and prevent contamination. Found a badly damaged box of lids. Replace it so that physical contamination of foods does not occur. Use towels to line surfaces. The wall needs to be painted where the milk cooler once sat. More cleaning is needed of floors beneath fryers, oven, and reach-in cooler. There is buildup in the walk-in freezer and cooler. Replace or repair the lights above the slicer. The shed outside may have a hornet’s nest that needs to be removed. Wash all the inside structures. Notes: Ensure all food contact surfaces are free of debris to prevent contamination of foods.

Dollar General #1555, 1001 S. South St., Wilmington

Restroom floors were extremely dirty throughout the entire facility. The floors need to be cleaned or replaced. All floors need to be clean to improve overall sanitation of the facility. Found kitchen utensils (in a large bin near the steamer) with handles facing all different directions. Handles should be facing in the same direction to help prevent contamination. Found boxes of single-use food contact surfaces stored on the floor; use crates to store them six inches up to aid in cleaning and prevent contamination.

Wilmington Bowling Center, INC, 2667 SR 22/3, Wilmington

Found pepperoni without datemark. Person in charge placed date unopened bag to protect from illness. Note: Person in charge said she will clean up cigarette buds in the light parking lot.

Cpl James H. Smithson, 1130 N. Lincoln St., Wilmington

Handwash setup at the bar, drain line with adequate gap, all items of 6.4 were corrected, except the baseboard, which is still on-site and needs to be installed in the back of the dry storage room. Discussed date marking of hot dogs and dressings in squeeze bottles for use within seven days. Please ensure that wash water for dishes is at 110 degrees Fahrenheit per the food code. Sanitizer concentration should be at 200 ppm, coolers should be at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or lower, and storage order is good.

Family Dollar, 303 E. Main St., Wilmington

Handwashing signage is needed in the unisex bathroom, reading ‘employees must wash hands before returning to work.’ The person in charge said he would fix it. Hanging thermometers were not found in the coolers. The person in charge said he had emailed corporate and is waiting for a response. Please place a lidded trash can in the unisex bathroom. A receptacle has been temporarily added for the time being. The person in charge is going to take care of it. All other violations have been corrected.

Wendy’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers, 1055 Rombach Ave., Wilmington

Received a complaint that a person became ill after eating a chicken sandwich that they left on the bar for two hours. Claimed the chicken wasn’t cooked completely in the middle. Person experienced vomiting, nausea, and was treated at Urgent Care. Went to Wendy’s and spoke with the manager on duty. She was aware of the complaint. Discussed the cooking of chicken breast, which comes in raw and precooked. No issues with chicken or temperatures during the time of inspection. Crispy chicken was at 157 degrees Fahrenheit in the warmer, spicy chicken breast was at 176 degrees Fahrenheit, and homestyle chicken was at 167 degrees Fahrenheit.

CVS Pharmacy, 610 Cherry St., Blanchester

Everything looks good.The milk cooler is currently not working, no product. Shelves replaced.