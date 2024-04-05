The best in bluegrass perform at the Roberts Centre

The Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival was held March 21-23 at Roberts Centre. Pictured are Daniel and Santana Mullins reading to a child in the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. Children were allowed to keep the book they chose. Photos by Dianne Bonecutter Garrett Jamie Daily and Darrin Vincent, of Dailey and Vincent, performing at the Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival. Host Joe Mullins, of Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers. Students from Dennison University perform at the Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival. Laura Orshaw, of Po’s Ramblin’ Boys, performs at the Bluegrass Festival. Lorraine Jordan, of Lorraine Jordan and Carolina Road, performs at the Bluegrass Festival. Singer/songwriter Jerry Sally at the Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival.

