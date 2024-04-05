Faucett, Falcons blank Hurricane in league tennis match

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — After the start to the season, tennis players from Clinton-Massie and Wilmington will take a cool and breezy day.

The Falcons were 5-0 winners over the Hurricane after the teams battled storms, high winds and bitter cold to finally get a match in that was originally scheduled for March 22.

“This is the third time this season we’ve tried to play this match,” CM coach Rod Amburgy said. “The weather finally cooperated. Our guys have practiced several days in some nasty weather conditions. It’s good to get to play a match again.”

Avden Faucett staked his claim as the top singles player in the SBAAC American Division with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Trey Reed.

“I thought Avden played a nice match,” Amburgy said. “Trey is a very good player.”

WHS coach Steve Reed said Faucett and the Falcons are at the top of the American Division pecking order.

“After having to cancel and not play since Monday, the team looked rusty,” Reed said. “That being said, Clinton-Massie is solid this year. Avden Faucett is the player to beat in the league and Massie looks like the team to beat.

“We will be more ready to compete when they come to our place in a few weeks.”

The Hurricane is 0-2 on the year, both matches against league rivals. The Falcons are 3-0, 2-0.

SUMMARY

April 5, 2024

@Clinton-Massie High School

Falcons 5, Hurricane 0

Singles

1: Avden Faucett def Trey Reed 6-2, 6-2

2: Quinton Smith def Mathias Sudanz 7-6, 6-1

3: Elias Scott def Brennen Zeigler 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

1: Jack Anderson, Logan Miller def Toby Alsip, Stephen Adams 6-0, 6-1

2: Colson Morgan, Austin Sauer def Hunter Holbert, Ben Zerguit 6-0, 6-0