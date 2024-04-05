Roush pitches second straight no-hitter for Wildcats

BLANCHESTER — Blanchester pitched its second straight no-hitter Friday, this time Sammy Roush hurled the gem in a 10-0 win over Clermont Northeastern.

Blanchester (5-1 overall, 4-0 National Division) had three pitchers pull off the no-hitter Wednesday against Felicity. Wildcat pitchers have gone 11.1 innings without allowing a hit.

Roush walked four and struck out five. He threw 72 pitches in five innings, 41 of those for strikes.

At the plate, Roush collected three hits. Austin Dick had two hits and drove in two runs.

“I am very happy with where this team is at,” Blanchester manager Aaron Lawson said. “We are playing great baseball and the team chemistry has been outstanding. This team has a chance to do something special.”

SUMMARY

April 5, 2024

@Bott Field, BHS

Wildcats 10, Rockets 0

CNE^0^0^0^0^0^^0-0-1

B^3^2^2^0^3^^10-11-0

(0) CLERMONT NE (ab-r-h-rbi) Schmidt 3-0-0-0 Carlier 1-0-0-0 Kelly 2-0-0-0 Yeager 1-0-0-0 Braden 2-0-0-0 Sexton 2-0-0-0 Wilson 2-0-0-0 Creager 1-0-0-0 Groeber 1-0-0-0 TOTALS 15-0-0-0

(10) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Roush 3-2-3-1 Behymer 0-0-0-0 Dees 2-1-1-1 Perkins 0-0-0-1 Sipple 4-0-0-0 Dick 4-1-2-2 Elston 3-0-1-1 Reynolds 3-0-1-0 Mueller 3-1-2-0 Sears 2-1-0-0 Wiley 2-3-1-0 TOTALS 26-10-11-6

2B: B-Dick, Roush

HBP: B-Roush

SB: B-Myeller, Reynolds, Dees; CNE-Creager

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Clermont NE

Wilson (L)^4^11^7^5^1^5

Sexton^0.1^0^3^2^3^0

Blanchester

Roush (W)^5^0^0^0^4^5