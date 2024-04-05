Rockets score eight late in 16-6 win over Wildcats

BLANCHESTER — Clermont Northeastern pulled away late for a 16-6 win over Blanchester Friday in SBAAC National Division softball.

The game was tight through three innings with CNE up 8-5. But the Rockets (5-2, 3-0) scored four in the fourth and four more in the seventh to win it.

Blanchester (0-7, 0-2) was led by Bailie Bare who had four hits and scored three runs.

SUMMARY

April 5, 2024

@Blanchester High School

CNE^0^6^2^4^0^0^4^^16-10-0

B^0^2^3^0^0^0^1^^6-13-5

(16) CLERMONT NE (ab-r-h-rbi) Brown 5-1-1-0 Norton 5-1-2-3 Baker 5-1-0-0 B. Bosley 3-4-1-0 Wilson 4-1-1-1 Ruehl 5-3-1-2 Amann 3-4-1-2 K. Gamble 3-0-1-1 B. Bosley 1-1-1-3 E. Gamble 1-0-1-1 TOTALS 34-16-10-13

(6) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Q. Dawley 4-0-1-0 Davenport 3-1-2-0 Lansing 4-1-1-0 Bare 4-3-4-1 H. Blankenbeckler 4-1-1-2 M. Blankenbeckler 2-0-1-0 White 2-0-0-0 Tedrick 4-0-1-0 Ledford 3-0-1-1 L. Dawley 2-0-1-0 Bates 1-0-0-0 TOTALS 33-6-13-4

2B: B-Bare 2; CNE-B. Bosley, Wilson

3B: B-Bare; CNE-Amann

HR: CNE-Norton

HBP: CNE-B. Bosley, B. Bosley

SB: B-Bare; CNE-Baker

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Clermont NE

Brown (W)^7^13^6^6^1^7

Blanchester

Lansing (L)^2.2^4^8^7^6^2

Bates^4.1^6^8^4^7^2