Black knocks in Elkins with winner as Falcons rally 9-8

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Gabe Black capped a rally from a 7-0 deficit as Clinton-Massie defeated Williamsburg 9-8 Friday in a non-league baseball game at Paul Schwamberger Field.

Massie trailed 7-0 before going ahead 8-7 in the sixth. Williamsburg tied the game at 8-8 in the top of the seventh.

Then in the bottom of the seventh, with Jack Elkins on third, Black grounded to the Wildcats infield and Elkins raced home with the winning run.

The win puts the Falcons at 6-2. The Wildcats are 2-3.