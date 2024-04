East Clinton picks up first win of season over Georgetown East Clinton picks up first win of season over Georgetown East Clinton picks up first win of season over Georgetown East Clinton picks up first win of season over Georgetown East Clinton picks up first win of season over Georgetown East Clinton picks up first win of season over Georgetown

The East Clinton baseball team defeated Georgetown Friday on the EC diamond in SBAAC National Division play.

The win is the first of the season for East Clinton and first in the varsity career of manager Brandon Runk.

East Clinton’s last win came in a sectional tournament game against Finneytown in 2022.