George gets lone win for EC at Cedarville Impson Invitational

CEDARVILLE — The East Clinton girls were eighth and the boys 10th Friday at the Impson Invitational here at the Cedarville University track and field complex.

Jacob George picked up the lone win for East Clinton, a victory in the 400-meter dash in 53.59 seconds.

Kaiden Roth was runnerup in the long jump at 17-5.5 and eighth in the high jump at 5-0.

The 4×400-meter relay team finished seventh in 3:51.52 while the 4×200 team was eighth (1:44.64) and the 4×800 team was eighth (10:13.68).

In the girls meet, Molly Seabaugh claimed a couple of fourth-place finishes — 1,600 meters (5:56.12) and the 800 meters (2:37.27).

The 4×800 relay team also was fourth (11:18.4). Kaylyn Deaton was fifth in the 3,200 meters (13:19.49) and sixth in the 1,600 (6:12.23).

Grace Wiseman finished seventh in the 400 in 69.87 seconds.