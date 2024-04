Diels, Hurricane too much for Blue Lions 8-2

WASHINGTON CH — Lauren Diels pitched a 1-hitter and had four hits at the plate Saturday in an 8-2 win over Washington in non-league softball in Fayette County.

Wilmington had 21 hits in all with Makenna Dorsch and Allie Martin picking up three hits each.

Diels struck out 10 and both runs were unearned.

SUMMARY

April 6, 2024

@Washington Senior HS

Hurricane 8 Blue Lions

WIL^1^0^0^0^0^3^4^^8

WCH^0^0^0^0^0^0^2^^2

(8) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Applegate 4-2-2-0 Blackburn 4-2-2-0 Dorsch 5-1-3-2 Diels 5-1-4-2 Trentman 5-1-2-2 Martin 5-0-3-1 Kretchek 4-0-2-1 Murdock 5-0-2-0 Riley 4-1-1-0 TOTALS 41-8-21-8

(2) WASHINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Haycock 3-0-1-0 Ryan 3-0-0-0 Knisley 3-0-0-0 Shaw 3-0-0-0 Ragland 3-0-0-0 Hixon 2-1-0-0 Maddox 2-1-0-0 Bartruff 3-0-0-0 Foster 2-0-0-0 TOTALS 24-2-1-0

2B: WIL-Blackburn, Dorsch 2

HBP: WA-Haycock

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Wilmington

Diels (W)^7^1^2^0^2^10