Quakers drop weekend games to Heidelberg, Wittenberg

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio – The Wilmington College baseball team lost to Wittenberg 11-2 Sunday afternoon.

Carter Scheben and Riley Sims both had runs batted in for the Quakers. Six Quakers had one hit in the game. Jared Lammert and J.C. Calhoun scored runs.

On the mound, Hayden Wibbeler and JP Donelan combined for three innings of relief, only allowing four hits, two runs, and one earned run.

On Saturday, Wilmington lost to Heidelberg 10-0 and 12-2 in an OAC twinbill.

Evan Kelsey had two hits in the first game, while Scheben and Eli Hollingsworth both had one.

Drew Tower struck out six Student Princes over four innings during his start on the mound.

In the second game, Kyle Jennings had two hits, while Kelsey, Max Gildea and Jared Lammert all had one. Gildea hit his second homerun of the season and had two RBI.

Wilmington had five strikeouts on the mound, with three coming from Luke Chappie and two from Zach Shepherd.