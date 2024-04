John Swartzel Photo John Swartzel Photo John Swartzel Photo John Swartzel Photo John Swartzel Photo John Swartzel Photo

WILMINGTON, Ohio — The Wilmington College men’s lacrosse team lost to the John Carroll University Blue Streaks Saturday afternoon at Townsend Field 25-0.

Nick Roca led the Quakers in shot attempts with six, five on target. Elijah Loux led Wilmington with two groundballs, while Cody Everly led the team with two caused turnovers. The Quakers had 23 saves in goal between Everly and Peyton Thompson.

Up next the Quakers will travel to Bexley to play the Capital University Comets 7 p.m. Wednesday.