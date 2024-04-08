Dees, Dick power Wildcats to 18-8 win over Astros

BLANCHESTER — Austin Dick had four hits and four RBI and Dreyden Dees added five RBI as Blanchester run-ruled East Clinton 18-8 Monday in SBAAC National Division baseball.

The Wildcats stay unbeaten in league play at 5-0. They are 6-1 overall.

The Astros move to 1-4 on the year, 1-3 in the National.

Dees, Dick and Cooper Reynolds combined to go 9-for-12 with 12 runs batted in. BHS had 14 hits, walked 10 times and had a hit batter.

“We did not play a clean game,” Blanchester manager Aaron Lawson said. “We gave them 11 free bases. We cannot give teams more than three outs an inning.

“I like how we responded when we were tested late in the game. Good teams find a way to win. Our bats and base running carried us.”

Blanchester led 7-3 going to the fifth when East Clinton scored three runs to make it 7-6. The Wildcats plated six runs in the bottom of the fifth and ended the game with five in the sixth.

SUMMARY

April 8, 2024

@Bott Field, BHS

Blanchester 18, East Clinton 8

EC^1^2^0^0^3^2^^8^5^2

B^3^2^1^1^6^5^^18^14^3

(8) EAST CLINTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Kimmey 4-1-1-0 Huff 3-0-0-0 Lilly 3-2-0-0 Warner 2-1-0-0 Day 4-0-2-2 Henry 3-1-0-0 Dunn 3-1-1-2 Rider 1-1-1-1 Runk 0-1-0-0 Singer 2-0-0-0 TOTALS 25-8-5-5

(18) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Roush 2-2-1-0 Dees 2-3-2-5 Sipple 1-4-0-0 Dick 5-1-4-4 Elston 3-0-0-2 Skates 0-0-0-0 Reynolds 5-1-3-3 Mueller 2-2-1-0 Wiley 3-2-1-2 Behymer 0-0-0-0 Sears 2-2-2-1 Burress 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 25-18-14-17

2B: B-Dick 2; EC-Day, Dunn, Rider

3B: B-Roush

SB: B-Dees 3, Dick 2, Mueller 2, Behymer, Sipple, Sears Roush; EC-Kimmey

HBP: B-Sipple; EC-Warner 2, Huff

SAC: B-Dees 2, Elston

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

East Clinton

Lake^2^2^5^4^5^1

Spurlock^3^9^8^6^0^1

Singer^0.1^3^5^5^5^0

Blanchester

Dick (W)^4.2^4^6^3^5^10

Mueller^1.1^1^2^2^0^2