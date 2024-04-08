Dawley races home with game-winner as BHS claims first victory

BLANCHESTER — Quynn Dawley scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth to lift Blanchester softball to its first win of the season Monday over East Clinton.

The SBAAC National Division victory was the first in the varsity career of Alan Ledford.

With one out, Dawley singled to center in the ninth. She stole second and moved to third on a wild pitch. With hot-hitting Bailie Bare at the plate, Dawley raced home when the first pitch got past the East Clinton catcher to end the game.

Bare had three hits and drove in four runs for the Wildcats. Jocelyn Lansing led BHS on the base paths, stealing four bases. The Wildcats had 14 steals in the game.

Chloe Scott had three doubles and three RBI for the Astros. Scott also struck out 14 in the circle for East Clinton. She did not walk a batter.

The Wildcats are 1-9 overall, 1-2 in the SBAAC National Division. The Astros are 0-4, 0-3.

On Saturday, Blanchester lost to Southeastern in a doubleheader by scores of 10-0 and 9-0. The Wildcats had four hits in the two games.

SUMMARY

April 8, 2024

@Blanchester High School

Wildcats 8, Astros 7

EC^2^0^1^0^1^3^0^0^0^^7-10-5

B^4^0^0^1^1^0^1^0^1^^8^10-8

(7) EAST CLINTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Hadley 6-2-0-0 Dotson 4-1-2-0 Barton 5-1-1-0 Scott 6-2-3-3 Beiting 5-0-0-0 Reed 4-0-1-1 Lopez 5-0-1-1 Reynolds 5-0-2-0 Tate 4-1-0-0 TOTALS 44-7-10-5

(8) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Q. Dawley 5-2-2-0 Davenport 4-2-1-0 Bare 4-1-3-4 Lansing 4-1-1-1 L. Dawley 4-0-0-0 Ledford 4-0-0-0 Tedrick 4-0-1-0 H. Blankenbeckler 4-0-0-0 M. Blankenbeckler 4-2-2-0 TOTALS 37-8-10-5

2B: B-Bare; EC-Scott 3

HBP: B-Davenport; EC-Scott

SB: B-Lansing 4, Tedrick 3, Bare 2, M. Blankenbeckler 2, Davenport, Dawley

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

East Clinton

Scott (L)^8.2^10^8^7^0^14

Blanchester

Q. Dawley (W)^9^10^7^4^6^6