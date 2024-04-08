Outstanding Women of Clinton County recognized

The inductees of the 25th-annual Outstanding Women of Clinton County Class of 2024 were honored at Saturday’s luncheon. The honorees, left to right, are: Rita Butcher, Cherie Dixon, Kathy Gephart, Barbara Hameister, Karen Long, Tari Mabry, and Marsha Snyder. Ryan Carter | News Journal photos The Outstanding Women of Clinton County committee also honored its four scholarship winners from the 2024 high school class. The winners are, left to right: McKenzie Wahsum, Molly Seabaugh, Aubrey Stevens, and Mercy Persing. Sigrid Solomon, vice president, chief student affairs office and dean of students at Wilmington College, was the keynote speaker at the banquet. Karen Long speaks to the crowd after receiving her Outstanding Women of Clinton County award. A large crowd was on hand for the Outstanding Women of Clinton County banquet, held at The Roberts Centre. Wilmington Mayor Pat Haley read a proclamation at the beginning of the program. The Ensemble of Clinton County Community Band entertained the crowd during dinner.

WILMINGTON — The inductees of the 25th-annual Outstanding Women of Clinton County Class of 2024 were honored at Saturday’s luncheon at the Roberts Centre.

Recognized at the event were: Rita Butcher, Cherie Dixon, Kathy Gephart, Barbara Hameister, Karen Long, Tari Mabry, and Marsha Snyder.

The many accomplishments of each were featured in a daily story in the News Journal leading up to the event.

The OWCC Committee annually seeks nominations of women who have made important, perhaps unique, economic, social, cultural or humanitarian contributions to their communities of Clinton County.

The keynote speaker of the event was Sigrid Solomon, vice president, chief student affairs office and dean of students at Wilmington College.

The Outstanding Women of Clinton County committee also honored its four scholarship winners from the 2024 high school class. They are: Aubrey Stevens (Blanchester), McKenzie Wahsum (Clinton-Massie), Molly Seabaugh (East Clinton), and Mercy Persing (Wilmington).

Shelby Boatman recognized the scholarship winners during the luncheon. Each receives a $1,500 college scholarship, based upon a competitive application process.

Music was presented by the Ensemble of Clinton County Community Band. Opening remarks were made by Lynn Deatherage and the invocation was given by Karen Jones.

Board members of the OWCC committee are Molly Boatman, Shelby Boatman, Lynn Deatherage, Eleanor Faye Harris, Susan Henry, Karen Jones, Diane Murphy, Frances Sharp, Terri Thobaben, and Renee Walker.

Business sponsors are the News Journal, TimberTech, Clinton County Foundation, Brown Funeral Home, Bush Auto Place, Kaity Stuckert Edward Jones Investments, Edgington Funeral Homes, Molly boatman dot com, Clinton County History Center, Makeshark.com, Wilmington Savings Bank, Murphy Farms, Peoples Bank, and Wilmington Auto Center.