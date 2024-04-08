Spartans pick-up pre-eclipse win over Hurricane 4-1

WILMINGTON — Playing an early afternoon match because of the eclipse, Wilmington lost to Valley View 4-1 Monday on the WHS courts.

The loss puts WHS at 0-3. The Spartans are 4-2.

Trey Reed picked up the only win for the Hurricane, a 6-0, 6-2 decision over Landon Jensen at first singles.

SUMMARY

April 8, 2024

@Wilmington High School

Valley View 4, Wilmington 1

Singles

1: Trey Reed defeated Jensen 6-0, 6-2

2: Mathias Supanz was def by Speck 4-6, 2-6

3: Brennan Zeigler was def by Van Horn 1-6, 1-6

Doubles

1: Toby Alsip, Stephen Adams were def by Neal, Looke 1-6, 0-6

2: Giovanni Gonzalez, Hunter Holbert were def by Cordell, Jirka 3-6, 2-6