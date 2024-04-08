See photos and share your own from the 2024 solar eclipse

Today marks a rare occurrence as a solar eclipse graces our skies. As the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, casting its shadow across the land, many are gathering to witness this awe-inspiring spectacle.

Are you hosting or attending a solar eclipse watch party in Clinton County? We want to hear from you! Share your photos of the event with us for a chance to be featured in the News Journal.

You can also share your photos directly the News Journal website by visiting the solar eclipse link at www.wnewsj.com

The “Total Solar Eclipse” link also features photos and special coverage of the event.