Southern State donates books to local organizations

Pictured are Lisa Hord, strategic project support specialist (left), Elizabeth Burkard, director of marketing (center), and Kaylynn Bell, recruiter (right), who helped to organize the SSCC book drive on campus. Submitted photo

Southern State Community College is happy to announce its recent donation of gently used books in a variety of genres to local organizations, according to a news release. This initiative is part of the college’s ongoing commitment to supporting literacy and education among individuals of all ages while fostering a sense of community and collaboration.

Southern State’s Lisa Hord, strategic project support specialist, spearheaded the project along with the college’s communications team.

“It was very rewarding to be able to deliver these books on behalf of Southern State. Through the gift of books, a positive impact was made in the lives of others,” said Hord. “Education is a powerful tool, and by working together, we can create opportunities for growth and enrichment for everyone. It was the generous support of faculty, staff, and students at Southern State who made this possible.”

A wide range of books in all genres, including fiction, non-fiction, children’s literature, educational materials, and more were collected. These books were distributed to Adams County Manor in West Union, the Wilson Children’s Home in West Union, Eagle Creek Nursing Center in West Union, Adams County Regional Medical Center in Seaman, the Ohio Veterans Home in Georgetown, the Brown County Library in Georgetown, Ohio Valley Manor Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Ripley, and Maysville Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Maysville.

“We are grateful for the overwhelming response from our college community and are excited to see the positive impact these donations will have on individuals and families throughout our area,” said Hord.

Southern State remains committed to serving the community and looks forward to continuing to find innovative ways to give back and make a difference in the lives of others, according to the release.