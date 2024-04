Hilma Crawford

After four seasons, Hilma Crawford has stepped down as the Clinton-Massie girls basketball coach.

Crawford led the Falcons to a 26-58 record. They were 10-30 in the SBAAC American Division.

Clinton-Massie girls basketball has struggled the past eight seasons, since going 17-8 in 2015 and 26-1 in 2014.

The Falcons have won 53 games in the eight seasons since that 17-win campaign.