WCS music program hits a high note seven years in a row

Wilmington City School District has been honored with the Best Communities for Music Education designation from The NAMM Foundation for its outstanding commitment to music education, according to a news release.

This is the district’s seventh consecutive year for this recognition. The Best Communities for Music Education designation, now in its 25th year, is awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement for providing music access and education to all students. To qualify for the Best Communities designation, WCS answered detailed questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, support for the music program and community music-making programs. Responses were verified by school officials and reviewed by The Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas.

“We are honored to be recognized with this designation for the seventh year in a row. This is a testament to the many people who make music an integral part of education at Wilmington City Schools,” said Matt Spradlin, director of bands at Wilmington High School.

At WCS, students from kindergarten through 12th grade have access to music education. Instrumental music (band) and choir are offered to students starting in the sixth grade. At Wilmington High School, students are offered courses in music (band, choir, and general music courses).

Research into music education continues to demonstrate educational/cognitive and social skill benefits for children who make music, according to the release. After two years of music education, researchers found that participants showed more substantial improvements in how the brain processes speech and reading scores than their less-involved peers and that students who are involved in music are not only more likely to graduate high school, but also to attend college as well.

In addition, according to the release, everyday listening skills are stronger in musically trained children than in those without music training. Significantly, listening skills are closely tied to the ability to: perceive speech in a noisy background, pay attention, and keep sounds in memory. Later in life, individuals who took music lessons as children show stronger neural processing of sound: young adults and even older adults who have not played an instrument for up to 50 years show enhanced neural processing compared to their peers.

The NAMM Foundation is a nonprofit supported in part by the National Association of Music Merchants and its 15,000 global member companies and individual professionals worldwide. The foundation advances active participation in music making across the lifespan by supporting scientific research, philanthropic giving, and public service programs. For more information about The NAMM Foundation, visit nammfoundation.org.