Down 3-1 early, Lions score 12 straight to beat Wildcats

NEW RICHMOND — Scoring 12 unanswered runs, New Richmond defeated Blanchester 13-3 Tuesday in non-league softball.

Blanchester drops to 1-10. New Richmond is 7-2.

Alayna Davenport had three hits for Blanchester, who totaled six hits for the game.

SUMMARY

April 9, 2024

@New Richmond High School

Lions 13, Wildcats 3

B^2^1^0^0^0^0^^3-6-4

NR^1^4^2^1^2^3^^13-11-1

(3) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Q. Dawley 2-2-1-0 Davenport 3-1-3-1 Bare 3-0-2-0 Lansing 3-0-0-0 M. Blankenbeckler 3-0-0-0 Tedrick 3-0-0-0 H. Blankenbeckler 3-0-0-0 Ledford 3-0-0-0 Abbott 1-0-0-0 Bates 1-0-0-0 TOTALS 25-3-6-1

(13) NEW RICHMOND (ab-r-h-rbi) Hartgan 3-2-1-1 Willis 5-2-2-0 Kirk 3-1-1-2 Carroll 3-1-1-0 Uhlenbrock 0-0-0-0 Steelman 2-0-1-3 Flamm 4-0-1-0 Catron 3-2-1-0 Summerville 3-3-3-3 Coulter 1-1-0-1 Kuhlman 1-1-0-0 TOTALS 25-13-11-10

2B: B-Q. Dawley NR-Kirk

3B: NR-Summerville

SB: B-Davenport; NR-Catron 2

HBP: NR-Coulter, Kirk

SAC: NR-Steelman

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^s0

Blanchester

Abbott (L)^1^1^4^4^4^0

Bates^4.1^10^9^6^4^1

New Richmond

Willis (W)^6^6^3^2^1^9