Falcons hold off Bulldogs to remain unbeaten 3-2

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Sweeping the singles matches, Clinton-Massie remained on top of the SBAAC American Division tennis standings Tuesday with a 3-2 win over Batavia.

Coach Rod Amburgy said the singles courts played well for the Falcons, noting wins by Avden Faucett, Quinton Smith and Elias Scott.

The Falcons are 4-0 overall, 3-0 in the American Division. The Bulldogs drop to 2-1 overall, 0-1 in league play.

SUMMARY

April 9, 2024

@Clinton-Massie High School

Falcons 3, Bulldogs 2

Singles

1: Avden Faucett defeated Roberts 6-2, 6-4

2: Quinton Smith defeated Willenbrink 6-2, 6-3

3: Elias Scott defeated Slaughter 6-3, 6-2

Doubles

1: Jack Anderson, Logan Miller were def by Santoro, Rinckhoff 4-6, 3-6

2: Cam Morgan, Colson Morgan were def by Roller, Beweriot 6-3, 2-6, 3-6