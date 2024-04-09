MacDonald appointed chairman of Wilmington Savings Bank board

Glenn MacDonald

Glenn MacDonald is the newly-elected chairman of the Wilmington Savings Bank Board of Directors as of February, according to a news release.

MacDonald will succeed Robert Wagenseller, who has served the bank’s board since 1986. MacDonald began serving the Wilmington Savings Bank board in January of 2000 and said he is “humbled and honored to be recently named chairman of the board.”

MacDonald is a Wilmington local, having graduated from Wilmington High School in 1971. After graduation, he attended The Citadel in Charleston, SC on a basketball scholarship, before transferring to Ohio State University, where he received his undergraduate degree and later graduated from the Ohio State School of Optometry.

Upon graduation, MacDonald spent two years of active duty in the United States Army stationed at William Beaumont Army Medical Center in El Paso, Texas. He returned home to Wilmington and began his private practice in optometry in 1980 and retired 38 years later.

MacDonald is and always has been invested in our community, according to the release. He not only grew up locally, but he also married a Wilmington native, Lorie Losey MacDonald, in 1978. They have one daughter, Sara, and twin grandsons, Tony and Will.