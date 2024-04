New Vienna Elementary Students of the Month named

The East Clinton Local School District has announced the March Students of the Month for New Vienna Elementary:

Preschool: Beliatrix Manor, Avereigh Riley, Jack Ballenger, Landyn Emmons

Kindergarten: Sage Biscardi, Jayvhanna Captain, Maxtyn Younker, Ares Kisling

First Grade: Andrew Smitson, Keaden Abbott, Naoma Williams, Parker Terrell

Second Grade: Hope Blocker, Paizlee Arreola, Patrick Redding, Aria Minge

Third Grade: Harvey Jackson, Carson Bickel, Eric Shelton, Asher Wilkinson

Fourth Grade: Chloe Saylor, Logan Biggum, Gannon Miller, Ember Wilkinson

Fifth Grade: Issac Matthews, Jaxson Hodson, Cayden Moore, Emma Lindsey, Ariana Young