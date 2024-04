Runk, Huff pace Astros in 17-2 win over Owls at UC

CINCINNATI — East Clinton baseball made it two wins in its last three games Tuesday with a 17-2 victory over Mt. Healthy at the University of Cincinnati.

Lukas Runk pitched a complete game one-hitter for the Astros, picking up his first varsity pitching victory.

Toby Huff led the East Clinton offense with two hits and three stolen bases.