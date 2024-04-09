Sabina author takes readers on cosmic adventure

Local author Courtney Grace Powers invites readers on a cosmic adventure with her latest release, “Resonate,” blending space exploration and the magic of music. Discover the journey at www.CourtneyGracePowers.com. Photos courtesy of Rebekah Shull Photography Author Courtney Grace Powers finds resonance for her 10th novel “Resonate” amid the historic ambiance of the National Air Force Museum, a fitting backdrop that mirrors the tone of her book. Powers, adorned in celestial inspiration, brings the universe to life in her latest creation “Resonate.” Experience the adventure at www.CourtneyGracePowers.com.

SABINA — Local author Courtney Grace Powers has unveiled her latest literary creation, “Resonate.” This young adult science fiction novel set hundreds of years after earth promises to transport readers on a thrilling journey through space and time, according to Powers.

From her earliest days, Powers has been captivated by the art of storytelling, using the written word to craft narratives that captivate the imagination. Reflecting on her latest work, Powers said, “‘Resonate’ is my 10th novel and the one I’m most proud of, showcasing real growth not only as a storyteller but as a person.”

The genesis of “Resonate” emerges from Powers’ profound love for music and space. Recounting a transformative rock concert experience in Cincinnati, Powers explained how it inspired the novel’s core concept.

“I started thinking about music as its own kind of universal language, and wondering how that might manifest in an After Earth setting,” she says. “This contemplation led to the innovative idea of music as a means of propulsion in space, with people performing music to propel their ships.”

As Powers delved into writing the book, the vivid imagery of the space battle scenes prompted her to go further.

“The music was so clear in my head that I wanted to be able to share that, too,” she said.

Thus, Powers composed original songs for the fictional band, Resonate, and collaborated with musicians worldwide to bring them to life. This music is now streamable. The success of this endeavor, fueled by a Kickstarter campaign, allowed Powers to share the music alongside the book, enriching the reader’s experience.

For Powers, “Resonate” represents not only a testament to her growth as a storyteller but also her first venture into self-publishing, a choice that empowered her creative freedom. The novel launched on March 28, offering readers an opportunity to engage with the story through various mediums.

Through the Kickstarter campaign, readers can access advance copies, audiobooks, or limited edition hardcovers, each contributing to the immersive experience of “Resonate.”

Once the 30-day campaign concludes on Kickstarter, “Resonate” will be readily available via major retailers.

For those eager to embark on this enthralling journey through space and music, visit www.CourtneyGracePowers.com to learn more about the Kickstarter campaign, securing your copy and diving into the world of “Resonate.”